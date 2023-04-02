Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Shares Up 0.4%

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.14. 753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 14,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAWLF. BMO Capital Markets cut Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.