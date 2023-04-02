Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,854

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,987 ($36.70) to GBX 2,854 ($35.07) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHEL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,625 ($32.25) to GBX 2,405 ($29.55) in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 3,000 ($36.86) price objective on Shell in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.55) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($38.09) to GBX 3,000 ($36.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Shell from GBX 3,200 ($39.32) to GBX 3,100 ($38.09) and set a top pick rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,894 ($35.56).

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,308.50 ($28.36) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £158.59 billion, a PE ratio of 513.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,424.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,370.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.45) and a one year high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.11).

Shell Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,133.33%.

In other Shell news, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($29.71) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($244,652.05). In other Shell news, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($29.71) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($244,652.05). Also, insider Wael Sawan acquired 7,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($30.50) per share, for a total transaction of £179,026.66 ($219,961.49). 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

