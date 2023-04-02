Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Shopify by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 222,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Shares of SHOP opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $75.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

