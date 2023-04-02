Short Interest in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Expands By 20.0%

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACRES Commercial Realty news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 7,793 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $153,054.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 941,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,497,698.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Up 3.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 87,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

ACR stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 118.26, a current ratio of 118.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. ACRES Commercial Realty has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.