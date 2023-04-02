Short Interest in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Drops By 6.8%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,560,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the February 28th total of 62,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 229,022 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,606,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL opened at $14.75 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,475.00 and a beta of 1.55.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

