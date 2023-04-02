Short Interest in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Rises By 15.8%

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the February 28th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 941,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Arbutus Biopharma Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $492.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.26. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ABUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma
About Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
