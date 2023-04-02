Short Interest in ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Declines By 6.8%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,415,700 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the February 28th total of 1,519,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ASICS Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ASCCF opened at $23.40 on Friday. ASICS has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $23.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76.

About ASICS

Asics Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods. It offers sportswear, sports shoes, and sports equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Greater China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and Other Regions. The company was founded by Kihachiro Onitsuka on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

