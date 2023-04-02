Short Interest in Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Drops By 15.8%

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the February 28th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Astellas Pharma Trading Up 0.0 %

OTCMKTS:ALPMY opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Astellas Pharma has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $16.79.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.78%. Equities analysts predict that Astellas Pharma will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

