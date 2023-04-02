Short Interest in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expands By 19.3%

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $207,296.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $136,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,550.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $207,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AxoGen by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AxoGen by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AxoGen by 851.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AxoGen by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AXGN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

AXGN opened at $9.45 on Friday. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $402.57 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

