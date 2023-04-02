Short Interest in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Expands By 19.3%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on CleanSpark from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CleanSpark Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 3.92. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.18. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 82.51%. The business had revenue of $27.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that CleanSpark will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 214.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 306,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 929,812 shares during the last quarter. 25.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

(Get Rating)

CleanSpark, Inc is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.