Short Interest in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Rises By 19.1%

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 32,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Forum Energy Technologies Price Performance

FET opened at $25.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $261.93 million, a PE ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 2.84. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $33.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 71,558 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 229,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,191,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 29,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

