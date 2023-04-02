Short Interest in GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN) Rises By 20.0%

GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoGreen Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGN. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in GoGreen Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $926,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GoGreen Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in GoGreen Investments by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 829,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 259,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in GoGreen Investments by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 644,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoGreen Investments Price Performance

Shares of GOGN opened at $10.55 on Friday. GoGreen Investments has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34.

GoGreen Investments Company Profile

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the power generation, industrial, transportation, or other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

