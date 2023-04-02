Short Interest in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Rises By 19.3%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 704,500 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 590,600 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 218,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,599,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,465,000 after acquiring an additional 591,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,461,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,968,000 after acquiring an additional 64,847 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,863,000 after acquiring an additional 183,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 307,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 906,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,105,000 after buying an additional 134,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KROS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KROS opened at $42.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

