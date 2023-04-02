Short Interest in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Grows By 20.2%

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the February 28th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Kinnate Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Kinnate Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of KNTE opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.20. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

KNTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Kinnate Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.