Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Drops By 9.2%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the February 28th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($34.41) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.50 ($30.65) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.80 ($34.19) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.90 ($33.23) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €31.59 ($33.97).

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at €34.14 ($36.71) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of €24.80 ($26.67) and a 12-month high of €34.44 ($37.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported €0.74 ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.68 ($0.73) by €0.06 ($0.06). The company had revenue of €23.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €24.95 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 2.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.