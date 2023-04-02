Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Drops By 9.2%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the February 28th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($34.41) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.50 ($30.65) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.80 ($34.19) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.90 ($33.23) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €31.59 ($33.97).
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at €34.14 ($36.71) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of €24.80 ($26.67) and a 12-month high of €34.44 ($37.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.