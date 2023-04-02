Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ SIFY opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.15.

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sify Technologies by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

