Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGHT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 484.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Price Performance

SGHT opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. Sight Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.38 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 120.91% and a negative return on equity of 46.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

