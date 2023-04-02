Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 32,384 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 10,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Silver Elephant Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.

Silver Elephant Mining Company Profile

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds interest in various projects: Pulacayo and Triunfo. Its portfolio include Ulaan Ovoo in Mongolia, Pulacayo in Bolivia, Titan in Ontario, and Gibellini in Nevada. The company was founded on November 6, 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

