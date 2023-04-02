Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 105,519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 172,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.45 to C$1.15 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Silver Tiger Metals Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

