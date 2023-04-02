Simon G. Kukes Buys 263,931 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 263,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $248,095.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,391,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,007.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
PED opened at $1.06 on Friday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $90.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.19.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PED. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 51.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 307,640 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 163,162 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 92,482 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
