SOL Capital Management CO Acquires New Shares in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2023

SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDVGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.10. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.