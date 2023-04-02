SOL Capital Management CO Acquires New Shares in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.10. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

