SOL Capital Management CO Acquires Shares of 11,425 Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $19,571,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,359,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,758,000 after purchasing an additional 725,651 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,966.9% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 750,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 714,047 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,395,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,396,000 after purchasing an additional 691,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,050,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,373,000 after purchasing an additional 649,683 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $32.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

