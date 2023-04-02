SOL Capital Management CO Acquires Shares of 5,215 Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV)

SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Separately, Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $626,000.

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVIV opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.86. Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $51.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.99.

About Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (AVIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund primarily investing in non-US developed market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVIV was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

