SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,415 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000.

EWJ stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.67. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $47.64 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.42.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

