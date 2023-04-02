SOL Capital Management CO Buys 736 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 116,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $105.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.40. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.