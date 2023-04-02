SOL Capital Management CO Buys New Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $30.72 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

