SOL Capital Management CO Buys New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT stock opened at $109.94 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

