SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $338,853,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 252.3% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 220,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 157,851 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,260,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,022,000 after acquiring an additional 130,872 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 199.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 178,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 119,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,156,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,673,000 after acquiring an additional 115,095 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.06. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

