SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,478,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $69.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average of $68.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

