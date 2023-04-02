SOL Capital Management CO Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

