SOL Capital Management CO Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 606.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 869.4% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

