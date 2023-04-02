SOL Capital Management CO Has $1.39 Million Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,435 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,039,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,445,000 after acquiring an additional 937,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,765,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on LUMN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.