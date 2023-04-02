SOL Capital Management CO Has $416,000 Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUSB. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $720,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 76,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 52,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:VUSB opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

