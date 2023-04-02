SOL Capital Management CO Invests $207,000 in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,217.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

XME stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $39.83 and a 1 year high of $66.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.31.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

