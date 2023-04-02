SOL Capital Management CO Invests $309,000 in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,326,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 507,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 102,589 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,359,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,758,000 after purchasing an additional 725,651 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $32.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

