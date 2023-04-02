SOL Capital Management CO Lowers Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PARA. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Macquarie cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

PARA opened at $22.31 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $38.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

