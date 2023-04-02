SOL Capital Management CO Lowers Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. CLSA raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($70.65) to GBX 5,790 ($71.14) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE RIO opened at $68.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.60. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.