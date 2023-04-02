SOL Capital Management CO Makes New $361,000 Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.03.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

