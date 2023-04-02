SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 6,763 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 127,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 105,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 31,490 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 104,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

