SOL Capital Management CO Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $216.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $256.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.71.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

