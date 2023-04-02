SOL Capital Management CO Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.12 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

