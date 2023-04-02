SOL Capital Management CO Sells 400 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in WPP were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of WPP by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.87) to GBX 1,260 ($15.48) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WPP from GBX 770 ($9.46) to GBX 760 ($9.34) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,001.29.

WPP Price Performance

WPP Increases Dividend

WPP stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.4657 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.73%.

WPP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.