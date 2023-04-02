SOL Capital Management CO Sells 7,000 Shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its holdings in shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned 1.23% of PCM Fund worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PCM Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of PCM Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 50,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCM opened at $8.42 on Friday. PCM Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

