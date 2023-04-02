SOL Capital Management CO Takes $204,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MO opened at $44.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.31. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Stories

