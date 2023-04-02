SOL Capital Management CO Takes $219,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 727,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

