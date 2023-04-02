SOL Capital Management CO Takes $906,000 Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 29,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,060,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,278,000 after acquiring an additional 182,739 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after buying an additional 269,954 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 828,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,251,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 640,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,280,000 after buying an additional 24,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

PFF stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.48. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.