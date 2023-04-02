SOL Capital Management CO Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5,401.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $23.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $26.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

