SOL Capital Management CO Takes Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,823,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
