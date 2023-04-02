SOL Capital Management CO Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 43,478.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 32,174 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 45,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 71.5% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 92,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 38,389 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $26.28 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $463.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Further Reading

