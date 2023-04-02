SOL Capital Management CO Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $45,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $59,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $458.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $506.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.26.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

